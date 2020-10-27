Amazing how voters in B.C. and Saskatchewan vote in the direct opposite of each other.

A tale of two provinces

B.C. had a snap election call for Oct. 24. Saskatchewan had a election on Oct. 26.

The election in Saskatchewan was as per the fixed election date schedule. In B.C., the NDP won the election with 55 seats out of a total of 87 seats.In Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Party won 50 seats out of a total of 61 seats.

The Saskatchewan NDP have lost four elections in a row and in the last three elections, the NDP leaders even lost their own MLA seats.

Amazing how voters in B.C. and Saskatchewan vote in the direct opposite of each other.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan did never really give a logical reason for calling a snap election, only to say that he wanted to know from the taxpayers, who they wanted to lead B.C. with the present pandemic.

Seven B.C. NDP cabinet ministers retired from politics and did not run in the election.

In the past, four provincial governments had elections called when they were not necessary. All four governments lost the election, but not in B.C., once again proving that B.C. voters are totally different from voters in the other nine provinces.

Many say that Quebec is the backward province in Canada, but Quebec does not have one NDP MLA in their provincial legislature.

Once again, B.C. is the only province in Canada with an NDP government.

To all voters who voted for John Horgan, do not blame him for his upcoming hidden agenda. Blame yourselves for voting for a hidden agenda costing you more money to pay in taxes.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

