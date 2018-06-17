A suggestion for alternate route to Malahat highway

In response to Premier John Horgan's request for suggestions to improve or replace the Malahat highway.

Yes, a bridge from Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay would help and should be considered as a short-term solution.

I would like to put forward the idea of a Pat Bay Highway-Salt Spring Island route as a long-term solution.

This would be the shortest, straightest, low altitude route between Victoria and Nanaimo. It would help reduce the time to travel from Victoria to Nanaimo to one hour or less.

This route also offers other long-term planning possibilities for moving people and goods on southern Vancouver Island.

The infrastructure and roads are all built on the mainland side. What’s required over the next 50 years is to develop roads and infrastructure on the Island side.

I put these ideas forward for consideration as talking points for future consideration on roads and routes for the movement of people and goods on southern Vancouver Island.

Pat Clements

Victoria