Editor:

I’m writing this in concern about what is coming down the pipes from our government. We Canadians need to stand our ground and stand for our rights. Check out these YouTubes:

This 3:25 minute clip is from our House of Commons:

“Interment Camps Coming to Canada in Spring 2021 – (2020 Oct 08)”

This 14:32 minute is a leaked email from a concerned government leader:

“Canada Beware! Ask Dr Buttar’s report”

A concerned Canadian Citizen,

Wanda Wiebe

Burns Lake Lakes District News