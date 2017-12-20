A holiday message from our publisher

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone. It's December 20th! Hard to believe that another year has come and gone. It has been an eventful one for me. At this time in 2016 I had no idea that just a short year later I would be living in this beautiful community and be publisher of the Revelstoke Review. There is so much to do in this town. I have only been here two months, but have already been to award dinners, Christmas parties, and retirement parties. I have met many people, politicians, artists, business owners, teachers, retirees .... the list goes on... I have been made very welcome in your city and feel a sense of belonging.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone. It’s December 20th! Hard to believe that another year has come and gone. It has been an eventful one for me. At this time in 2016 I had no idea that just a short year later I would be living in this beautiful community and be publisher of the Revelstoke Review. There is so much to do in this town. I have only been here two months, but have already been to award dinners, Christmas parties, and retirement parties. I have met many people, politicians, artists, business owners, teachers, retirees …. the list goes on… I have been made very welcome in your city and feel a sense of belonging.

It is always an honour to be involved in a community newspaper in any capacity. These newspapers have grown with the towns they serve. They record the history of these communities which have built our country; the births, the deaths, the triumphs and the tragedies. In a very real way they are “owned” by the community they serve. They could not exist without the support of the citizens and the businesses. As “owners” everyone has not only a right but a responsibility to let their views be known. We’re like anyone, we don’t like to hear criticism about our work, but we need to. We need to try and serve what the community wants in their newspaper. We won’t always succeed, for some of you we may hardly ever succeed, but we will try.

To all of you during this holiday season I wish health, happiness and the comfort of family and friends. I am very excited to be a Revelstokian.