A hidden gem in our own backyard

As someone who is new to town, I am always looking for new and exciting experiences here in 100 Mile House.

Since living here, I have been exposed to the beautiful nature and features of this town that makes it so unique. When I first moved here, winter was coming to an end and with the cold weather I held off from seeing everything the community had to offer. So, for the first two months, I had no idea, there was this hidden gem right in the centre of town.

That gem is Centennial Park. While being in the centre of it all, it is tucked away from downtown’s strip of local shops and restaurants.

As someone who is coming from a city, when I think of a park, it is nothing like Centennial Park. I wouldn’t consider this your average park, it is far better. It’s a nature lover’s paradise.

If you’re looking for a nice quiet serenity to enjoy the beaming sun during the weekend or on a day off – this is the place to do it.

In the mood for a cute picnic? Centennial Park is the place for just that, whether it’s in the middle of the park or tucked away for some privacy, there is a spot for everybody.

It doesn’t stop there.

Centennial Park has a stage for events during the summer, where bands and other performers can showcase their talent, while the audience can sit down, relax and enjoy the show or get up and dance.

On those really hot summer days, there is a water park up on the hill for children to run around, play in the water and cool down while doing it.

With the summer weather here, I have been making my way down the park once or twice a week. It is one of my favourite places to go to. Whether I just want to go for a walk or find a nice place to sit and read a book.

There really is so much about this park that I genuinely enjoy, but I have been saving the best for last. I have always been drawn to hiking, but living in a city, that wasn’t something I could do, ever. Since living here, I have finally been able to do that. Instead of getting in my car and driving a couple of hours to somewhere else, I can walk down to Centennial Park and go for a hike.

A creek runs through the park with many benches along the creek to sit and observe nature do the spectacular thing it does.

I was astonished by Centennial Park from the getgo and I wanted to save the park’s best for last. The stream of water that runs through the park comes from a waterfall that is tucked inside the park, that is already tucked away. That alone is simply amazing to me.

There are a couple of options to get to the waterfall. You can walk the designated path to the waterfall or you can take a little hike and follow the trails throughout that park, leading to the waterfall. Some of the trails aren’t just for walking but also accessible to bicycles.

Centennial Park has so much to offer and truly has something for everybody to enjoy. With the weather only getting nicer and being someone who prefers being outside, I will be spending as much time as I can down at Centennial Park.