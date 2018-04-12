A gourmet hot dog recipe that really cuts the mustard

Here is a neat way to do hot dogs

Bacon and eggs. This pairing of foods is just one of many that we think of when we are getting ready to eat. Macaroni and cheese is another combination that goes well together.

Then there is salt and pepper, spaghetti and meatballs, corn and butter and one of my favorites is mashed potatoes with gravy — yummy.

Grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup or peanut butter and jelly donuts are other treats that go together nicely. How about fish and chips? A nice dish of fish and chips goes well anytime, with some lemon juice.

When I first got into radio I was in Quesnel and it was a busy station. When I would come home for supper I would make macaroni and cheese. I think I found out how to make this dish with about 50 varieties. It is quick and easy to make.

Liver and onions is another pairing favourite. My mother-in-law loved it when I would make this dish for her, the onions had to be nice and brown.

Another dish that goes well around the campfire is a wiener and a bun slathered with mustard or ketchup. There are so many additions to the wiener and bun combination, perhaps you could add some sauerkraut or pickles?

4 slices bacon

4 hot dogs

1/2 c. mayonnaise

4 hot dog buns

1 c. shredded romaine

1 c. sliced tomatoes

2 tbsp. finely chopped chives

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Wrap a slice of bacon around each hot dog, securing the ends with toothpicks. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the bacon is crispy, about 20 minutes.

Spread a bit of mayonnaise onto each hot dog bun, then layer romaine and tomatoes inside.

Top with bacon-wrapped hot dog, then sprinkle chives on top.

Serve immediately.

One more hot dog recipe.

Mexican hot dog

These hot dogs that are topped with guacamole and salsa and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Serves: 8 servings

Ingredients

8 hot dogs

½ cup red onion, finely diced

Salt and pepper

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and smashed

1 tomato, seeded and chopped

Juice of 2 limes

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup salsa

8 6-inch flour tortillas

Instructions

Heat a griddle or grill over medium heat. Bring about a half inch of water to a boil in a saucepan. Boil the hot dogs until heated through, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer the hot dogs to the grill and cook to crisp up the casings.

Meanwhile, combine the onion with 1 teaspoon of salt and let the salt pull the liquid out of the onions.

Combine the avocado, tomato, lime juice and cilantro. Stir in the onions and any juice that has accumulated. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Put some salsa and guacamole down the center of each tortilla, leaving a half-inch border around the edges of the tortilla. Place the hot dogs over the toppings, then top with cheese and wrap the tortilla around the dogs. Use toothpicks to secure the tortillas. Spray with cooking spray and grill for a few minutes on each side until brown and crisp.

Hope you enjoy these hot dog recipes, just a few of many food ‘pairings.’

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.