A gathering place for children and their families

Editor, The Times:

Community Cultural Connections Family Drop-In is an Indigenous drop-in program held every Monday (except holidays), at the Dutch Lake Community Centre, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting back up again Monday, Sept 9.

All the activities will focus on children and their caregivers to participate in a safe environment for all Indigenous and non-Indigenous families who would like to learn more about Indigenous cultures. For more information you can contact me at cindy.w@yellowheadcs.ca or 250-674-3530 etc.105 leave a message.

The programs main focus is Indigenous teachings and sharing.

* Awareness of the importance of early childhood development

* Engaging the community to take action in early childhood development

* Enrichment of community resources for the benefit of young children

* More opportunities for families to access available community resources

This program is designed to help to raise awareness of the importance of cultural teachings in the early years of our Aboriginal children. We are committed to support and promote the importance of traditional ways of early learning, through play, songs, stories, dance, and the healthy development and well-being of all Indigenous, First Nations, Metis, and Inuit, children, their families, and their communities.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/presentation-aims-to-open-minds-on-indigenous-culture/

This weekly family drop-in will illustrate how learning our identities, culture, and language are critical aspects of raising healthy children. The emphasis is on the important roles of grandparents and elders as teachers, mentors, and knowledge-holders of how to care for and teach our children. We welcome all family members to participate and share with us their knowledge.

Stop on by to share in some of the Indigenous activities. We offer things like traditional crafts, stories, language sharing, information sharing and teachings, talking circles, and so much more throughout the year.

Community Cultural Connections is a program that is free and open to all families and children–Indigenous and non-Indigenous. Everyone is welcome.

This drop-in program will provide a gathering place for children and their families of the community to attend once a week all year long, in a culturally safe environment to learn about the Indigenous culture, make friends and share each other’s varied cultures from all First peoples across Turtle Island, First Nations, Inuit, and Metis.

Children and families will have a chance to share their traditional culture, language, food, crafts, and stories, while acknowledging that we are on the traditional territory of the Simpcw First Nations.

We look forward to seeing all of you.

Cindy Wilgosh,

Indigenous Early Years Service

Provider

North Thompson Valley

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter