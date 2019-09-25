America and its NATO allies have been prosecuting their "enemies" with reckless disregard

A familiar script playing out with Iran

The script is achingly familiar.

The United States sets its sights on a county that is strategically located, possessed of extraordinary natural wealth, non-compliant — or, as in the case of Iran, all three — then proceeds to conjure grounds for regime change.

Justification may be based on outright lies (Iraq’s WMD), fallacious humanitarian grounds or manufactured incidents but the modus operandi is chillingly predictable; deception and misinformation give rise to demonization, threats and intimidation culminate in sanctions, and ultimately, violent intervention.

And the consequences are always the same.

As witnessed in Libya and Syria, Venezuela and the Ukraine, Afghanistan and Iraq, Yugoslavia and Yemen, thousands are killed, hundreds of thousands injured, millions driven from their homes, and once viable societies are reduced to ruin.

On the eve of a possible attack on Iran, Canada needs to make it abundantly clear that, in accordance with International Law, it is fundamentally opposed to any unilateral, illegal action against the sovereign state of Iran.

This is the only road to peace.

Mike Ward

Duncan