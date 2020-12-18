And I can't wait to hug you, and see how you've grown

A COVID Christmas poem from a grandmother to her granddaughter

A COVID Christmas Eve.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all down the street,

The families were masking, but they couldn’t meet,

No sneezes allowed, not even a tickle,

Folks even found friendships became somewhat fickle.

One exception allowed, the government said,

Santa can travel, his nose isn’t red,

So the sleigh was packed full, and the reindeer inspected

But Rudolph was glowing, could he be infected?

They stuck a big swab up his poor reindeer nose,

To see if some COVID or other stuff grows

They waited for ages, results took their time,

But they finally said our dear Rudolph was fine.

So up in the sky, they all flew like a breeze,

They couldn’t have heard it, if anyone sneezed

The gifts were delivered to folks all around,

But Stella and Galen, just couldn’t be found.

Santa looked ‘neath the tree, and under their beds,

Where are those two children, with cloth round their heads?

But Santa can see right through scarves and through masks,

He knows where they are, if anyone asks!

He found them all safe, in their family bubble,

He delivered their gifts, without any trouble.

So even with COVID in our cities or homes,

Christmas still comes, thanks to Santa’s good gnomes.

When next year arrives, there’ll be vaccines for all,

And we’ll all be protected, perhaps by the Fall,

This Christmas is different, but that’s not so bad,

There’ll be many more Christmasses yet to be had.

And we’ll all get together, with families and mates,

Just being together will feel oh-so-great,

And I can’t wait to hug you, and see how you’ve grown,

This time will fly by, why, it’s already flown!

Chris Olsen

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen