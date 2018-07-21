A case for gender-nuetral washrooms

Dear Editor,

Just a short letter to say how happy I am that the Coast Mountains School District is drafting a new sexual orientation policy (July 4 issue of the Terrace Standard). There’s so much new knowledge, awareness (and acceptance, I hope) when it comes to sexual orientation.

On that note I hope local Terrace organizations and businesses also try to help clients and customers, of all gender orientations, feel comfortable in their establishments.

Here’s a small tip: have a gender-neutral bathroom.

I just learned the major importance of this when my bookclub read ‘Tomboy Survival Guide’ by Ivan Coyote.

Imagine being a transgender male or transgender female. Or someone who doesn’t identify with either gender. Now imagine really, really, really having to pee and having to choose between a male and female bathroom in a public place where people can see you.

Which bathroom would you use? It’s a hard question because there’s no right answer!

A gender neutral bathroom. It’s such an easy thing to do and from what I’ve learned, makes a huge difference.

Thanks for reading.

Sarah Artis

Terrace, BC