95-year-old grateful to emergency responders

Langley woman appreciative to all who cared for her during her time of need

An unexpected trip to the hospital left Ena Ribchesteron very appreciative of all the health-care workers she came in contact during the journey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I’m 95 and live in an assisted living facility here in Langley.

I recently had a rather nasty, late night fall, in my apartment that required my being transported to Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) for treatment.

The reason I’m writing this letter (or more precisely having it written for me), is to express my gratitude to the staff at Avalon Seniors Residence for their prompt attention.

I also wanted to say how professional and well treated I was by the paramedics.

They went above and beyond the call of duty to perform their initial treatment and to ensure I was comfortable and at ease on the trip to LMH.

Finally, I want to say how impressed I was with the newly renovated and updated Langley Memorial Hospital.

The nursing staff were superb and kept me warm and comfortable in a not too bright environment.

RECENT LETTER: Langley neighbourhood’s development causing headaches for drivers

The physician who treated me was amazing, and took the time to explain what she had to do, then did what she had to do, and then told me what she had done.

The experience, while not the most pleasant, was made so much easier by all the amazing staff that attended to me.

To each of them, my heartfelt thanks.

In these COVID times, we hear so much about overworked first responders and how they are stressed out and many seem to have given up hope.

Well, I’m here to say that all the first responders who I dealt with were truly professional and made me feel like my immediate medical problem was the most important thing going on, and for this I am truly grateful.

RECENT LETTER: Does construction on 200th Street ever end, Langley resident asks

Wilhelmina (Ena) Ribchesteron, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times