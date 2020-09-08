Can these golf enthusiasts not walk from to crosswalk at the Henry Road/Chemainus Road roundabout?

$60,000 crosswalk for special interest group

It is interesting that the North Cowichan council would vote to spend $60,000 on a crosswalk for a special interest group. A group that walks nine or 18 holes of golf. Some can even run across Henry Road pulling their golf clubs.

Can these golf enthusiasts not walk from the parking lot beside Henry Road to the crosswalk at the Henry Road/Chemainus Road roundabout connection, cross over to the other side and walk to the club house?

Fifty-four hundred vehicles per day, which includes 250 large-axle trucks will now be required to stop and start at this new crosswalk. Large-axle trucks starting up the hill after coming to a total stop will only increase the vehicle noise. Same for downhill traffic having to gear down and stop. What additional idling will be required?

As for this benefiting the Cowichan Valley Trail (CVT) I would ask if there is any agreement between the owners of the parking lot and the CVRD for CVT users to use the parking lot. Where will the public safety be for CVT pedestrians or cyclists in this parking lot?

The North Cowichan council could spend some funds on improving the pedestrian shoulder area on both sides of Henry Road to direct pedestrians from the golf course parking lot to the roundabout crosswalk. A lot less than $60,000. Fifty-four hundred vehicles daily is not a special interest group. These vehicles are what drives the economy of Chemainus and the area.

North Cowichan council should rescind their $60,000 crosswalk recommendation for Henry Road.

James Thomas

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen