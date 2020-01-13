5G: A bittersweet Valentine

There is a reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020 in the Cowichan Valley, albeit a bittersweet one. You may notice a parallel between Valentine who healed a young woman’s blindness 18 centuries ago in Italy, and the large numbers of Cowichan citizens engaged in the loving action of healing their bodies through organic food, fresh market food, walks in nature, and educating themselves about environmental concerns. Do not despair about 5G, and as Chinese medicine reminds us, remain humble and polite.

At Valentine’s, a time when we reflect on those we love, celebrate our knowing. Celebrate those scientists who have revealed to us that microwaves are strongly carcinogenic (see Ramazzini Institute Press conference in March 2018) and that all devices using this technology i.e. phones, wifi, iPads etc. should be turned off (airplane mode) when not in use. Also celebrate the National Toxicology Programs findings in the U.S. from September 2018 which revealed that there is clear evidence of Schwanoma after fairly constant exposure to microwaves.

As a symbol of love for humanity, write to our federal government this February. As a gesture of love to your fellow citizens remind the Federal government of a few key points:

1. that the NTP study took place over 10 years discovering that rats developed cancer when exposed to cell phone signals such as those transmitted in the U.S. and Europe;

2. that the FDA in the U.S. asked for this study to be done;

3. a progression of worldwide dissent by scientists began in Sept 2017 when 180 scientists asked for a moratorium on 5G in Europe, while the International Appeal for a moratorium has 172,395 signatures against 5G (fall 2019 numbers), and in July 2019 advisors representing 248 scientists from 42 nations appealed to the U.N. Environment Program Director Inger Andersen to reassess the potential impacts of 5G;

4. watch Dr. Devra Davis on Youtube from Nov. 30, 2015: her talk is titled “The Truth about mobile phones and wireless radiation”; it has 768, 29 views;

5. to make the appropriate safety warning with regards to cell phone use and related technologies, and with regards to 5G;

6. remember that the public has not asked for 5G; it’s installation without our consent is industry driven, and wired connections and fibre optic connections are faster and safer;

7. Canadians remember that Section 7 of our constitution states that “we have a right to life, liberty and security”.

This Valentine’s make a pledge to share these concerns with your neighbours. Become aware of the Nuremberg Code of ethics. You have a right to chose a healthy life.

Dorothea Siegler

Cowichan Station