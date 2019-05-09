5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

The great thing about living in the Okanagan is that there is always so much to do once the warm weather hits. Weather you are looking for a family friendly event to celebrate Mother’s Day or want to drink beer in a parking lot here’s a list I’ve come up with that gives you a reason to not focus on yard work.

1.Peachland Pier Grand Opening May 11, Peachland

If you haven’t yet been to the brand new all accessible Peachland Pier this is a great weekend to check it out. From 1pm-5pm this Saturday, May 11 there will be live music and entertainment, an artisan marketplace, food truck, gifts for mom and the official opening ceremony is at 3:30pm. It will be an afternoon of fun for the whole family.

2. Okanagan Mascot Games May 11-12, Vernon

A first time event where you will watch some of your favourite mascots compete in fun games. An event for the whole family to get out, watch and cheer on these mascots. Takes place Saturday, May 11 + Sunday, May 12 from 10:00am-4:00pm at Kal Tire Place In Vernon.

3. Rent a Boat, daily, Kelowna

It may be spring but this weekend the forecast is calling for us to hit 30 degrees. While it may be a bit chilly to be in the water we can get out on the water. The Downtown Marina is open and has boats available for rent so grab your friends and enjoy the water.

4. Visit a Farmer’s Market, May 11, Kelowna and Penticton

Support local farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans while enjoying a morning outdoors and get your fresh produce for the week. I always find new favourites from these small producers and get to talk to the owners and learn and see their passion in what they are doing.

5. Patio Parking Lot Party at Train Station Pub, May 11, Kelowna

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival main event is sold out but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy an afternoon of beer, live music and tasty bites. Music starts at 3:30pm.

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca