3 cheers for the Greta Thunbergs of the world

I just wanted to respond to the letter to the editor in the Oct. 4, edition of the Cowichan Valley Citizen from Ryan Jones.I just could not agree more with every sentiment in his letter. I say this from the perspective of a 62-year-old retiree.

We have to do whatever we can to fight the global threats of climate change, and political moves to the far right. If we do nothing else, at the very least we should support and encourage the younger generation who are willing to take a stand, and are doing what they can to better their chances to improve the world we are leaving for them to inherit. I find it nothing less than inspiring to see and hear a very young generation take a stand on things like gun control in the States, and climate change, and regressive political thinking.

Three cheers for the Greta Thunbergs of the world, who speak truth to power, and believe in the science that they are presented with, not the deniers who try to baffle with b.s., and mislead with nonsense talk. Support the youth in whatever way you can, and pray that they are successful in trying to better their futures, and the generations that will hopefully follow.

Sue Page

Malahat