$100 fine for senior who couldn’t shovel sidewalk

I am a senior. I do have a few health issues — hip replacement, shoulder replacement. I am also in my 80s.

I was unable to clear my sidewalk or boulevard of the recent accumulation of snow, on the days from Feb. 3-14. During that time, although we had three snow days during that time, a report by a person or persons made a complaint to the Municipality of North Cowichan bylaw officer.

I received a letter form said officer, dated Feb. 14, 2019, stating she had inspected my property, had observed the accumulation, some of which was by the snow plow. Neither the complainant or the bylaw officer came to my door to find out if there were extenuating circumstances as to why I had not complied with the bylaw.

Upon contacting the bylaw officer for information as to who had made the complaint, I was told about the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act. No information was given. Was told no list, of willing or able citizens, was at the municipality office. It was not their responsibility to do so. Suggestions were made to ask my neighbours, mostly seniors, the church people, a church I do not attend, and family that were already attending to my medical emergency, to shovel my sidewalk.

Also at this time, citizens were advised after having bloodwork done, no physical activity for 24 hours (Island Health).

I am sure I am not the only senior or handicapped person who shop and pay taxes in this area, have found out the hard way that your neighbour or people walking in your area are not converned about your well being.

I am sorry if my age and inability to take care of my property caused you any distress. I will pay my $100 fine. Being left with the feeling I am not a responsible citizen will go away soon. Maybe it is easier to complain and issue a fine than it is to do a face to face meeting.

Elinor Kernachan

Duncan