Our dear mother and Oma, Wouterina Roseboom, was born on February 24, 1928, in Ede, The Netherlands. She was the oldest of 10 children in the van den Brink family. She went to grade school and got her Diploma ‘van costumiere’ (sewing and design) in February 1947. Mom and Dad were married in August 1952. To Mom’s delight, Dad expressed interest in moving to Canada where they would join the rest of Mom’s family. They immigrated in June 1954, with their firstborn son, Mike. Mom and Dad settled on Lickman Road where they dairy farmed and raised their family of five children.

In November 2009, Mom moved into independent living at Sunset Manor, where she lived among her church community. In 2016, she transferred to the assisted living at Sunset Manor, where she continued to enjoy visits from her large family and friends.

Loved ones mourning her loss are her children Mike (Barb) Roseboom, Johanna (Ron) Wiebe, Adeline (Marty) Zylstra, Brad (Lisa) Roseboom, and Al (Marlene) Roseboom, her 22 grandchildren (and spouses), 44 great grandchildren, three sisters, Willy Terpstra, Coba (Frank) Kloot, Evelyn (Gerry) Wierks and three brothers, George (Wilma), Bert (Wendy) and Gerry (Carol) van den Brink, as well as 3 sisters-in-law, Henny, Ineke, and Diane van den Brink. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband of 27 years, Bert Roseboom (1979), and three of her brothers, Joe, Tony and Bill, and 1 brother-in-law, Doeke Terpstra.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Bethel NRC.

A very special thank you to Dr. Bartel, Dr. Dueck, Dr. Enns, and the staff at Sunset Manor for the loving care they provided to Mom during her life.

“Come unto Me, all you who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Matthew 11: 28-30.