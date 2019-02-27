We regret to announce the passing of our father Willem Frederik DeWit on January 27, 2019 in Smithers, BC.

Willem leaves behind his daughters Catherina Forsyth and Roseanne Lewis; sons Ryan Dewit and Robert Goodacre; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings Catharina Furgason, Johanna Bird, and Kenneth Maxwell, as well as one aunt, Bette. He was predeceased by his siblings Edward George, Ronald Ryan, and Lisa Bettina. May you rest in peace, you will be greatly missed by all.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on August 2, 2019 at 2 pm in the Smithers Cemetery. There will also be a ceremony in Fort Babine, time and date to be announced.

