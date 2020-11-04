1941-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing ofWilliam (Bill) Zanatta at the age of 79 in Abbotsford, BC.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pam; his sons Richard & Jason; beloved daughter in law Denise; 3 cherished Grandsons: Cameron, Cole & Troy; his siblings Mary Anne, John and Steve, Suzanne and Deanna and their spouses, along with his large extended family and many special friends.

Bill as a long time dairy farmer in Sumas Prairie and will be best remembered for his stories, wit, and great sense of humour.

Due to covid-19 restrictions a small family celebration will take place in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of one’s choice would be greatly appreciated by the Zanatta family.

To share a special memory or story you have of Bill you can go online to www.justcremation.ca.Obituary-