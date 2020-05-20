July 29, 1954 – May 20, 2020

1954-2020 ~ It is with great sadness we announce the death of William Frederick Weir Thow.

He is pre-deceased by his grandfather William Thow (1990), his father Andrew F.W. Thow (1995), his son Andrew J.W. Thow (2005). He is survived by his wife Barbara Thow and by his daughter Lisa Thow (Clay Olson), his grandchildren, Jacqueline Duifhuis, Mekayla Thow, Leland Thow, Donovan Olson, Jesselyn Olson, his great-grandson Anthony Duifhuis, his brothers Alex Thow (Li), Robert Thow, Jevon Thow (Rae), by his Mother Martha Ann Thow, his nephews Ayden and Taylor Thow, Devin Lynn (Cindy) with his children Theo and Ceinwen, his Aunt Susan and Uncle George Lynn.

He was born July 29th 1954 in Montreal, Quebec.

William was an active member with Scouts Canada for many years as a leader and as a trainer, also member of the Badgers Club, and a member of B.P Guild. He was a race car driver with Victoria Motor Sports Club for several years. He was the President of J&R Weir Limited.

There will be a private service for immediate family at a later date. Please contact Lisa 250-616-9109 if wanting to contact the family.