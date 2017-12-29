William Edwin Dunham

With heavy heart I announce the passing of my beautiful loving father, known to everyone as Bill.

Dad moved to the island in 2003. He volunteered for Thrifty Foods with the Send Dial Group for the Mill Bay store and volunteered many hours with the Speed Watch group in the Shawnigan Lake/Cobble Hill area. He made many lasting friends while living in Cobble Hill.

In 2014 he moved to Parksville where he continued volunteering at Thrifty Foods, and in 2016 he received his 10 year service pin.

Bill spent his younger years in the Canadian Air Force after which he moved on to a long and happy career with Greyhound Lines of Canada. This is where he met the love of his life, Muriel.

Bill loved to travel to his family reunions, playing crib, sharing a laugh and swapping stories.

A kind-hearted man, Bill will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kathryn.

Bill is survived by Kathryn Morrison, Colin and Cass O Connor, James Squier, Michael, Nicole and Steven Squier, Blair and Carol Polden, and Justin Smith.

Predeceased by his loving wife Muriel, his parents, his 2 older brothers, Lou and Lorne and by his daughter Glenda Squier.

Cremation has taken place and a private family Service will be held in Thunder Bay in the Spring of 2018 where he will be laid to rest alongside his true love, Muriel.

