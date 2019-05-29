June 21, 1941 – May 29, 2019

William (Willie) Chapman was born in Pyramid, BC in 1941, he married the love of his life Evelyn in 1964, they raised their children together and he passed away peacefully in his sleep after a 9-and-a-half-year battle with cancer at the Hope Hospice.

He was predeceased by both his parents Alexander and Ann Chapman, his siblings Ted, Valerie, Alex and Teresa and his daughter Gwen Chapman.

William is survived by his loving wife Evelyn of 55 years, his children Glenn (Jenelle), Leanne (Glenn), and Linda, his grandsons; Dustin, Dylan, Kye and Caleb and 6 great-grandchildren, his siblings Jeanette, Consuela, Arlene, Richard, Garratt (Linda), Chuck (Maureen), Randy along with his many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 1st, 2019 at 2 pm at the Legion 344 Fort St, Hope BC. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Terry Fox Foundation.