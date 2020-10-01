It is with Great sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) Grant.

He will be missed by wife Diane of 41 years, children Sean (Suzanne), Patrick (Melaina), Meghan (Richard) and grandchildren Melissa, Olivia, Georgia and Peter. Bill was born in Killam Alberta, leaving at age 21 to join the RCMP.

He will be remembered for his great wit, fondness of travel with Diane and love for his family. A celebration of life where we can all come together safely will be held at a later date.

*in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Obituary-