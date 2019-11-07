Bill was deeply loved by his wife of 68 years Florence Davenport their three children; Kenneth, Robert and Deborah, seven grandchildren; Shaun, Christopher, Taleah, Tara, Evan, Haley and Haden, and six great grandchildren Kia, Kohen, Lily, Olivia and baby – ‘soon to be born’.

Bill and family are long-time residents of the Comox Valley. Their greatest adventure began in 1965 with a move from the big city of Vancouver to assume ownership of Lads and Lassies, a children’s wear store on 5th Street in Courtenay. Over the course of the next years the family opened eight additional clothing stories (V.I. Tops N’ Bottoms) with locations throughout Vancouver Island.

Bill was a hard-working man who loved his family, grandchildren, pets, newspapers, sports and sweets. A man of 91 years yet barely grey.

Witty, funny and known for his hilarious one-liners.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and always dear.”

We Will Love You Always