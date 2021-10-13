It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wilfred “Bill” Thompson. He fought a tough battle with leukemia with such courage and humour right till the end. Bill was born July 7, 1936 in Naicum, SK and moved to Fruitvale as a child. His best childhood memories he talked about were at the old homestead on Blue Bird Corner.

He was a guy who loved his job so much as a Mailman and was even sad to retire. His friendliness brought smiles to many. Bill’s second job was manning his video camera,

we have many family videos, local parades, and community events to cherish.

Bill was an avid sports fan. He pitched softball and even went to the World Series in New York with Mission Orange in 1960. He never missed a grandchild’s ball game either. Bill also loved country music and he played in a few different bands with his pride and joy – his “Emmons” steel guitar.

Bill is survived by his wife Alice, son Mike (Kim), daughter Cheryl (Monty), and son Bill (Trista), grandchildren; Jamie, Douglas, Darcy (Kenny), Jaryd (Shauna), and Jordan (Brady), great-grandchildren; Victor, Riley, Leo and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother Don and sister Betty Comeau.

Bill’s wishes were for a family gathering at a later date. Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

“We will miss you but know you are at peace. Love you forever”

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation ServicesObituary-