It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Gary Joseph Blomme January 2021 at the age of 75. The world really has gone to hell in a hand basket now. Wayne was born on March 13, 1945, the oldest son of Frank and Alice Blomme and brother to Dale (Shirley), Bryan, Barry (Carole), Karen and Ken (Edna) Blomme.

He graduated from North Surrey High School in 1963 and worked in the family mushroom farm business until he and brother Dale took over from their Father and formed D&W Mushrooms Ltd. He was on the Board of Directors of the Fraser Valley Mushroom Growers Marketing Association and was hired as General Manager under the trade name of Money’s Mushrooms in the late 70’s.

He became President of the Canadian Mushroom Growers Association and was widely recognized and respected in the industry throughout North America, England and Australia.

Wayne was a wonderful, generous person who loved family gatherings, always had a laugh and a quip and was a friend to all who knew him. He was a proud, affectionate and supportive father to all his children and adored his six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and all his nieces and nephews, who were an endless source of pride and amusement to him.

Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alice Blomme, his brother Bryan and his oldest daughter, Lori, he is survived by his children Lana, Leah (Kelly) Maclean (Felicia) and Alison (Martin), and his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia. Many thanks to the medical team at Surrey Memorial Hospital who provided him with such wonderful and compassionate care.

A Celebration of his life will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted and we can celebrate in the warmth and summer sunshine that he so enjoyed. In lieu of flowers, please support the BC Cancer Agency. We know he’s relaxing on a hot and sunny beach somewhere, he will be missed and loved always. We love you, Wayne