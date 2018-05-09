Surrounded by his loving wife and family, Walter Unger went to meet his Lord and Savior at the age of 81 on May 9, 2018.

Wally was born in Saskatchewan as the youngest of seven children. He grew up in St. Catharines, Ontario where he married the love of his life Laura Redekopp and began his family. After earning a master’s degree in the History of Christian Thought, Wally moved to Abbotsford where he joined the faculty at Columbia Bible College. Soon after, he completed his PhD at Simon Fraser University which helped him to assume the role of President of the College.

During his presidency, Wally played a key role in the expansion of both the campus and student enrollment. His 40 years of service at the College has left a profound legacy with students, faculty and staff. Wally also left his mark as highly respected churchman, a dedicated teacher and an influential columnist. He loved to travel, loved his sports and most of all loved his family.

He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Laura, his children Brian (Wendy) Bruce (Chantal) and Michele (Les Reimer) and his devoted grandchildren Robbie, Lisa, Quinn, Lochlann, Eli, Luka, Annika and Alexa.

Services will be held on Monday May 14th at 7:00 PM at Columbia Place, 2940 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford. Donations in Walter’s memory can be made to the Dr. Walter Unger Leadership Scholarship at Columbia Bible College.