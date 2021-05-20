It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Vivian Lenore “Lennie” Bodo nee Miller.

Born on April 22, 1926 in Chilliwack, B.C. Mom grew up in Rosedale, surrounded by loving family and friends. Mom had a rich heritage as a descendant of early pioneers Samuel Cotter Henderson and Colonel Miller. She was proud of her heritage and loved to learn more family history.

Mom married John Bodo in 1947 and they raised their family at Cultus Lake. Mom was a devoted wife and mother. She loved to bake, paint and volunteer (ie PTA, Swim Club and Girl Guide Leader). In later years mom and dad loved to travel and play golf.

Mom had lots of energy and enthusiasm which served her well in her later years, working at Don Lange Jewellers, managing O.B. Jewellery and as a top Real Estate agent (winning many awards). She was an agent with Wall & Redekop, Remax and Home Life.

Mom was predeceased by her husband Johnny in 2000 and her son Joseph John in 2014, her daughter Michelle in 2018 and her sisters Yvonne Armitage and Mary Hallam.

She is survived by her daughter Lorraine Roy (Herb) of Kelowna, daughter-in-law Normande of Prince George, also seven grandchildren; Aaron Roy (Lisa) of Kanata, Ontario, Jason of Vancouver, Stephen (Kayleen) of Summerland, Michael Levy of Squamish, Hailey Marks (Steve) of Cultus Lake, Melissa Morton (Brian) of Rochester, N.Y. and Martin Brodo of Vancouver. Also 5 great grandchildren; Jonah, Liam, Leo, Marina and Reef.

A funeral mass will be held for Family at St. Mary’s in Chilliwack.

At a later date it is hoped that we can hold a Celebration of Life for all mom’s friends.

We would like to add a special thank you to Dr. Markey and Laura Clarke from the Geriatric Clinic and Gold Heart Home Services for their caring and expertise. You greatly helped make Mom’s life happy and comfortable.

Thank you also to the caring staff on the second floor of Cascade Lodge.

Obituary-