Passed away April 24, 2019 at the Cranbrook Regional Hospital

Mom was from one of the original French Town (Higgins Street) families of Kimberley. She married Albert Lord on November 26, 1949, after his passing mom married Ray Phillips.

Mom worked at a number of places in Kimberley. The MacDougall Hall Canteen, Eatons The Kimberley Hardware. Then she worked for the Kimberley Credit Union and retired there after 25 years. Mom was a private person. She loved and was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her two sisters Loucille Farran and Claire Anderson, her only daughter Anne Matheson (Neil) her three grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel and Richard, and her very special and only grandchild Isabelle Matheson.

She is predeceased by her parents Omer and Tony Fontaine, her first husband Albert Lord, her second husband Ray Phillips, her three brothers Rolland, Robert and Leo.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to BC Cancer or Heart and Stoke.