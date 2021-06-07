Violet Rose Hollett













Vi was born February 2nd, 1924 in London England to parents, James and Ada Dunn. She met her future husband Eric during WWII, married in Vancouver in 1946, had children Frances, Lynne and Stephen. Moved to Nanaimo in 1968 where she enjoyed golf, bridge and her many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and all 10 siblings, husband Eric, numerous brothers and sisters in law, daughter in law Donna (Stephen). Vi is lovingly remembered by her three children, grandchildren Mark (Gillian), Eric (Kate), Robin, Craig, great grandchildren Gavyn, Evlenna, Micah, Savannah, Kahlan and Remy.

No service at Violet’s request. Obituary-