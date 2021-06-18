February 1937 – June 2021 ~

Vicky was born in Coaldale, Alberta to Josef and Eva Matus. She grew up on a homestead in Mission, BC. She married Don Rodenbush in 1958 in Vancouver and had two girls, Donna and Michele just over a year apart.

In 1963 they moved to Lake Cowichan and soon welcomed their third daughter, Denise. Vicky was committed to being a great mother and embraced her husband’s first daughter, Yvonne.

They lived in Lake Cowichan for many years before relocating to Kelowna, BC. Vicky went back to school to become a Resident Care Aide and worked at Cottonwoods in Kelowna until retirement. Vicky and Don took in both her mother and Don’s during their final years blessing them with their care. Lots of time was spent with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vicky was predeceased by her husband, Don, in 2008. Vicky died peacefully saying her bedtime prayers in Victoria, BC. She leaves behind her daughters, Donna (Dan), Michele (Bill) and Denise (Gary), her step-daughter, Yvonne, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father, which is in heaven. Matthew 5:16

Obituary-