August 27, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Verna Bennett of Qualicum Beach on August 27, 2019. Verna was predeceased in 2006 by her husband of 64 years, Hank Bennett. She leaves behind her loving family Bob (Joanne) of Qualicum Beach and Rick (Lynne) of Ottawa.

Born in Edmonton, Verna moved with her parents from Mayerthorpe, Alberta to Victoria at a young age and attended Victoria High School. She married Hank in Victoria in 1942 and after the war they moved with the RCAF across Canada and over to Europe. She loved to travel and instilled that same sense of adventure in both her boys.

After retirement in 1970 Hank and Verna moved to Qualicum Beach, built a beautiful house and enjoyed all that the Qualicum area has to offer. She loved her time at Qualicum Memorial Golf Club, having served many years on countless committees. Verna had been a proud resident of the Gardens seniors residence since 2007 and spent her last week at Eagle Park. She will be sorely missed by friends and family.

At her request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.