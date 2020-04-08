1941-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern Snively. He died in the comfort of his home at the age of 79.

Vern loved life and living in California until 1986, when he and his wife Candi moved to Brisco to raise their kids.

Many people will remember him from his years of working at the Radium Hot Springs Pool.

As a self-taught wood worker, he loved spending much of his free time working on the family home.

Vern held a special place in his heart for his girls, his pets, Harleys, tattoos, art, music and good conversation.

Vern had a good, full life and will be greatly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Vern’s Life announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral ServiceObituary-