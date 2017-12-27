Velma Janie Thorne

Passed away at Cairnsmore Place on December 27, 2017.

She is survived by son Brian and daughter Karen, sisters Louise Underwood (Cowichan) and Audrey (Tom) Sampson (Tsartlip).

She will also be missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her large extended family.

Velma was predeceased by her husband Ralph and sons Darrell and Keith.

Mom battled with Parkinson’s for the last few years, thank you to the staff at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place for their kindness to our mom.

A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 7:00 PM at St. Ann’s Church, 1736 Tzouhalem Road with a Funeral Service on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 9:00 AM and burial to follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com