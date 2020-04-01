With great sorrow we mark the passing of Val at the Haida Gwaii Hospital in the village of Queen Charlotte. She succumbed to cancer. She is survived by her sister Wendy Malesku and husband Peter McPhee. There will be a memorial when we’re all able to safely gather together again.Obituary-
