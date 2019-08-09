Vaino Joemets passed away peacefully at Peace Arch Hospital surrounded by friends.

“Uncle Joe” as he was affectionately called by many was born in Estonia on February 10, 1926. He arrived in Canada after the 2ndWorldWar at the Port of Halifax, from there he resided in various cities in North America, however he eventually decided to settle in White Rock. He was married twice and outlived both of his wives.

Uncle Joe leaves behind various family members in Estonia, Germany, North America, his “heart son” Andrew plus numerous friends, both young and old.

Uncle Joe was a kind and caring man who chose to see the good in all things and people. His positive attitude and great sense of humor made him well liked by all those

who met him. He cared deeply about his friends and helped many of his younger friends become wonderful and caring human beings.

Uncle Joe, we raise a glass of brandy in your honor and we will endeavor “To be a good person, always”. Keep smiling and we will miss you.