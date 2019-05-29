February 11, 1982 – May 29, 2019

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Trevor Anthony White, loving partner and father of two children, passed away suddenly at the age of 37.

Trevor was born on February 11, 1982, in Hamilton, Ontario, to Brian and Jane (Hoefler) White. He was only 3 1/2 lbs and spent the first few months of life in the NICU. Trevor grew up in Kitchener/Waterloo, Ontario, surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

When Trevor was a young teen, he and his family moved to Kelowna. He and his Dad, eventually made their way to Castlegar BC. He graduated from Stanley Humphries Secondary School, and then the Computer Information Systems program at Selkirk College in 2004. It was at Selkirk College that Trevor met the love of his life, Marianne; they settled in Glade, BC, and had two children – Nate and Sabrina.

Trevor worked his way through college, working for Canada Post in both Castlegar and Calgary. But his real passion was technology and he was blessed to find work he loved at the RDCK, Selkirk College, and for almost 9 years, FortisBC.

Trevor was loved by nearly everyone he met. He had an easy smile and quick humour. His true joy was found in spending time with his family and friends, riding his quad in the West Kootenay mountains, bowling with his friends at Castle Bowl, playing endless games of crib with Paul Fomenoff, and stopping by to have a beer with Don Moore. He taught himself to play the guitar and loved rocking out the tunes with anyone who would listen. His favourite artist was Bryan Adams, and if Bryan was playing within a 1000 km radius Trevor would be there.

Trevor is predeceased by his parents, Brian (2005), and Jane (2014). He is survived by his partner Marianne, their children, Nate and Sabrina, his mother-in-law, Shirley Walsh, his half- sisters, Melanie Smith-Baggio (John) and Michele Smith, brother-in-law Chris Walsh (Melissa), nieces and nephews, the Ozeroff family in Glade and so many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Castlegar & District Recreation Complex at 1:30 p.m., followed by “A Parting Glass” for Trevor at the Lion’s Head Pub in Robson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Trevor’s memory can be made to the Castlegar Search and Rescue Society (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/ charities/castlegar-society-for-search-rescue/#donate-now)

Alternatively, an education fund for Marianne & Trevor’s children – Nate (12) and Sabrina (8) – has been established; donations can be made via e-transfer to trevorslegacy@gmail.com

Please know we have such deep gratitude for all the love and support that you have showered on our family. You have shared our sorrow and lightened our burden on this journey. Much love to you all. Special thanks to Nelson, Rossland and Grandforks Search and Rescue, the Tarrys and Crescent Valley Firehalls, BC Ambulance Service and the RCMP.

“Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.” Dorothy Ferguson

Castlegar Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

Castlegar Funeral Chapel