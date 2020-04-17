April 28, 1934 – April 17, 2020

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Tom Cmikiewicz in early April 2020. Tom was born April 28, 1934 in Ottawa, Ontario and lived there until his young adulthood when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. As a member of the RCAF, he criss-crossed Canada with his family in tow, including a stint in Lahr, Germany.

After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a civilian air traffic controller, including time on the Dew Line. Tom was always handy with tools and repairs, using these skills at home, church and as a resident manager at various complexes around Vancouver. When he retired, Tom and Marlene made their home in Parksville. Tom loved electronics and computers, always eager to take things apart and fix them.

He enjoyed spending time at the Oceanside Makerspace and Amateur radio. He took pleasure in travelling, camping and a good meal! His wit and humour were enjoyed by many, young and old.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marlene, his three children, Connie, Bruce and Jeff, step-children, numerous grand and great grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Lois and Betty (Douglas) and families. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan. He will be greatly missed by all his beloved family members and friends.

Memorial services will take place at a future date.Obituary-