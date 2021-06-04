1938 – 2021

May the sun of fruitful friends shine on the best friends,

May your soul, ever cheerful know no cares,

May your tongue, ever true know no lapse,

May your words, ever mild know no quarrels,

May God grant you what you desire.

– John Donne

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Theresa learned early in life to take care of herself by learning to read at the age of four. This early self-learning enabled Theresa to enter St. Ann’s Academy in New Westminster where she learned to play the piano.

Her academic career at St. Ann’s lasted through Grade 12. At UBC she majored in History and Education leading to a long career in teaching at Queen Elizabeth High School in Surrey.

She was known for her endless pursuit of knowledge and completed a MA in History at SFU and after retirement a PhD in British History with a focus on education.

She had maintained a lively relationship with former colleagues by organizing an endless round of opera, symphony, theatre and dinners. In the last years she learned to play jazz piano and kept family and friends entertained with her talent.

Those who wish to honour Theresa may consider a donation to the Surrey Food Bank in her memory. Obituary-