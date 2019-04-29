It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ted Worsley. Ted was friends to all.

Leaving behind his wife Iris. Pre-deceased by his daughter Judy, and his older brother Albert. He will be missed by his sons Roger (wife Michelle), and Randy (wife Lorrie), his brother Rick (wife Yvonne), his daughters Melanie (husband Ross) and Penny (husband Terry). As well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangement will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, May 4th, 2019 at 2 pm.