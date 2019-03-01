Ted (Reginald James) Nichols lit up the room with his boisterous laugh, wit and charm.

Growing up, Ted and his four brothers and parents Gwen and James were a tight-knit family, their residence alternating between South Africa and Canada. Ted and his brothers always kept that special bond.

So many enjoyed Ted’s friendship on the baseball field, the golf course, at the bridge table and on the volleyball court. But the game was always secondary to the buddies he was with.

Ted was a loving, devoted husband to Caroline for over 47 years, and a supportive, kind father to his children Megan, Pam and Jeff. We have all learned from his example of what it is to be a loyal life partner. Ted’s five grandchildren were also a huge source of pride and delight for him.

Ted showed real courage throughout his life. He left his stable job at BMO in Toronto to start his own consulting company in his mid-40s. Ted also endured great pain and suffering over the past few years. With Caroline’s support, he faced each challenge with optimism, acceptance and even grace.

A celebration of Ted’s life will take place on Saturday, April 6 at 1:30 pm at Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church. For updates, please visit:

https://earthsoption.com/tribute/details/1904/Reginald-NICHOLS/obituary. html#tribute-start

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Doctors Without Borders.