Sybille Jones













A Ceremony of Life for Sybille Jones ~

Sybille passed away at home on November 19th, 2020.

A celebration of Sybille’s life will be held at 1pm on September 21st at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 256, 1630 E Wellington Rd., Nanaimo.

Covid protocols will be in place including masking and proof of at least one vaccine dose.