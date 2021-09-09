Sybille Jones

A Ceremony of Life for Sybille Jones ~
Sybille passed away at home on November 19th, 2020.
A celebration of Sybille’s life will be held at 1pm on September 21st at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 256, 1630 E Wellington Rd., Nanaimo.
Covid protocols will be in place including masking and proof of at least one vaccine dose.

