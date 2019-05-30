May 12, 1944 – May 30, 2019

Suzanne passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a short but graceful acceptance of an advanced cancer diagnosis.

Suzanne is predeceased by her husband Martin Kopas in 2018. Suzanne was a loyal wife and friend, supportive sister, devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Suzanne lived her life with grace and dignity.

Suzanne is survived by daughters Tracy (Gerry) and Kelly (Cam), grandchildren Robyn (Charlie), Carly (Scott), Kimberly, Jordan, Courtney (Chris) and Jaime (Navi), great-grandchildren Emma, Liam, Lena, Henry, Calista, Faye, Kailyn and Ryland, siblings Sheila (Neal), Sharen (Dave), Dwayne (Sue), Debbie (Pat), Eugene (Susan), Bud (Julie), Christine and sister in law Esther. Suzanne also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held on a future date.