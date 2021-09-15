Stuart Murray Adams

In Loving Memory ~ 1970-2020
A year has gone by, our hearts still ache
We miss you everyday.
Although you’re gone, you still live on In our hearts and memories.
“May the winds of heaven blow softly in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here”
Love Dad and Donna
Obituary-

