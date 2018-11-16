Steve Sharp, 65, passed away suddenly at home Nov 3rd. As one of the most innovative people of our time he is sadly missed by his wife Shu Mei Sharp, his mother Eleanor Leavitt, sister Karin Sharp, as well as many family and friends. Visitation is Saturday, Nov 17th 1-3 pm, Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main St. Penticton
