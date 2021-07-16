May 1950 – June 2021 ~ We mourn the passing of our dear friend, Steve. He was a multi-talented hardworking man and he lived his life to the fullest. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. He was a fisherman, a carpenter, a machinist, a mechanic, an inventor, an artist, a traveller and a musician.

Steve got so much pleasure from being in his boat, riding his bike and communing with nature. One of his greatest pleasures though, was spending time with his “granddaughter”, Nicole of Cedar. He is also survived by his children Michael and Shannon of Vancouver, and his brother Reinhard Roll of Germany.

So, we say “goodbye old friend”; you were a loving and kind fellow. You’ve left us all with some great memories, and you will be deeply missed.Obituary-