It is with great sadness we announce the passing away of Stella Horsley.

Stella is survived by her husband Glenn and their son Gordon, her brother Robert (Lil, deceased), sister Yvonne (Lee) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Born November 3, 1934 in Wadena, Saskatchewan. Stella moved to Salmon Arm as a teenager in 1950. She married the love of her life on May 7, 1955. Stella was a hard worker, generous and determined woman.

She took great pride in her family and friends. Stella enjoyed reading, Boston Terriers, cooking, horses, both large and mini and helping others. Stella will be greatly missed by all who knew her well. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and support they all have received during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be sent to Stella’s family through her obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

