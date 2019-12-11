Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of our Mom, Gramma and wife. Mom chose her path of leaving this world courageously and with grace. Husband Graham Jones and children Barb Drake (Bob), Colin Eaton (Rachel) and Gary Eaton were fortunate and honoured to be with Mom at this time offering unwavering love and support. Gramma will be missed by her grandchildren Brock, Derek, Ryan, Taylor, Ashley and Eric.

Our family would like to celebrate our beautiful and strong Mom/Gramma with a day of remembrance and reflection with friends and family at the home of Graham Jones on Sunday, December 22/19 from 10 am-5 pm, 1030 Hwy 22 Paterson.

Jordan Wren of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services