June 17, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, partner and sister, Shannon Marguerite Martian-Martinson. In her last year of life she mounted a fierce battle against cancer and left us with even more lessons on how to live life to the fullest. Shannon is survived by her daughter Keela, and son Kade who were her pride and joy; the love of her life, Trevor Harrison and his family; sisters Lynn and Colleen (Bruce), brothers Blaine (Tracy) and Rod (Wendy), many nieces, nephews, close friends and her joyful Woodle George. Shannon was a much loved secretary at SD 83 after running her own business for many years. Shannon will be remembered always as an incredible Mom to Keela and Kade, a hiker who climbed many mountains and dared to challenge “via ferrata”, the centre of a family who loved Sunday dinners, the hostess of many theme parties, a lover of nature, an artist, a hippy at heart, and Trevor’s adventurous partner. Together Trevor and Shannon made fabulous memories in many countries and at the beautiful home they built together on the lake. There will be a celebration of life at Shuswap Community Church on Saturday, June 29 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “InspireHealth, Supportive Cancer Care” on their webpage at www.inspirehealth.ca. Shannon’s strength, love of life and positive energy will always be with us.

