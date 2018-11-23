Shannon passed away suddenly in Terrace, B.C. at the age of 49. She was born to Gary (Teetles) and Linda Herman in the small town of Smithers where she spent the majority of her life.

Many people travel in and out of our lives but rarely do they leave such a trail of laughter behind them… Our girl Shannon loved her little town and everyone in it. Let’s celebrate the colourful life of adventures she led and say goodbye to our ‘Squirmin’ Herman.

A Celebration of life for Shannon Herman will be held on December 1, 2018 at 1 pm in the United Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kidney Foundation of Canada… a special cause in Shannon’s life.